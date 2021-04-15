Demo in Srinagar against Indian troops’ atrocities

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people staged a protest demonstration against the atrocities of Indian troops in Srinagar.

Indian troops along with personnel Special Task Force during a house raid ruthlessly beat up a youth and thrashed a blind woman in Nageen area of Srinagar.

The forces’ personnel barged into a residential house and thrashed a youth and a blind woman besides terrorizing the inmates without any reason on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a protesting woman told media men near Zakoora police station in Srinagar.

The police also took away the mobile phone and laptop of the youth.

The protesters shouted slogans against the Indian atrocities and demanded justice.

Like this: Like Loading...