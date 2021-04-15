IIOJK authorities asked to rope in private hospitals to treat covid patients

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has urged the authorities to rope in private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients as the cases continue to rise unabated in the territory.

DAK President and influenza expert, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, in a media interview in Srinagar said that it would reduce the burden on the government-run hospitals.

“We are back in the eye of the storm, with the Covid-19 causing surge in cases and hospitalizations too,” he said. “Virus has once again become dangerous and is behaving aggressively,” he added.

“Today we have more patients in hospitals than what we saw during the first wave and we are finding it hard to cope with the rush of patients,” the DAK President said. “We should include private hospitals in the fight against Covid-19,” he maintained.

“The number is expected to rise further in coming days as there is still massive number of people in the population who are susceptible to the virus,” he said. Hospitals should prepare for dealing with any eventuality, Dr Nisar said.

“In order to ensure safe environment for patients, hospitals should adopt strict infection prevention and control measures and vaccination to staff,” said Dr Nisar.

