Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died after falling from a two-storey building in Shopian district.

Shyam Singh of 178 Battalion of CRPF was critically injured after he fell down from a two-storey building in Reshipora area of the district. He was rushed to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.

