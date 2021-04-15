Modi govt stopped Kashmiri students from returning to Pakistan

Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): The students from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pursuing medical and engineering courses in various colleges in Pakistan, have said that the Indian immigration officials stopped them from returning to their colleges.

Over 40 students had come for vacation to IIOJK in January and February this year. However, the students are not allowed by the Indian Immigration officials to return to their colleges.

A student said, we had planned to return to the colleges on March 17 but Indian Immigration department stopped us at Wagah Border and asked us to obtain the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Indian authorities concerned to return to the colleges in Pakistan.

The students pursuing MBBS course have been asked to obtain NOC from the National Medical Council of India (NMCI), while the engineering students have been asked to get the clearance from the Indian Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry.

“We approached both the MCI and HRD as well but were told that both the departments directly deal with the institutions and students have nothing to do with it,” the students said.

The students said that they made their first attempt on March 17 to return to their colleges through Wagah Border. “But we were stopped at the border and asked to get the NOC. Later we tried to go through the New Delhi airport and planned to go to Pakistan via Dubai but again we were not allowed to return to the colleges,” another distressed student told media men in Srinagar.

“We even requested the Immigration department to provide us the copy of the order and that we will accordingly complete the formality but they denied us the order, saying it was confidential,” the students said.

They complained that the Indian Immigration department was dodging them, on one pretext, or the other, only to bar them from returning to the colleges.

The students are enrolled in different colleges in Lahore, Islamabad, Baluchistan and other cities of Pakistan in 2018 or earlier and were never asked to complete any such formalities while returning to the colleges after vacation. “Even MCI and HRD officials told us that no such rule exists on the ground wherein NOC will be sought from the students. They completely feigned ignorance about any such development,” the students said.

The medical students said their 3rd year exams were scheduled next month and they needed to attend the colleges without any further delay. “We fail to understand why we aren’t allowed to report to the colleges,” the Kashmiri students said. They said that the Immigration department conveyed to them the policy to obtain NOC from MCI and HRD was framed by the current IIOJK authorities.

The students urged the IIOJK authorities to intervene into the matter so that they are allowed to return to their colleges to continue their studies.


