Modi govt stopped Kashmiri students from returning to Pakistan

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): The students from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pursuing medical and engineering courses in various colleges in Pakistan, have said that the Indian immigration officials stopped them from returning to their colleges.

Over 40 students had come for vacation to IIOJK in January and February this year. However, the students are not allowed by the Indian Immigration officials to return to their colleges.

A student said, we had planned to return to the colleges on March 17 but Indian Immigration department stopped us at Wagah Border and asked us to obtain the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Indian authorities concerned to return to the colleges in Pakistan.

The students pursuing MBBS course have been asked to obtain NOC from the National Medical Council of India (NMCI), while the engineering students have been asked to get the clearance from the Indian Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry.

“We approached both the MCI and HRD as well but were told that both the departments directly deal with the institutions and students have nothing to do with it,” the students said.

The students said that they made their first attempt on March 17 to return to their colleges through Wagah Border. “But we were stopped at the border and asked to get the NOC. Later we tried to go through the New Delhi airport and planned to go to Pakistan via Dubai but again we were not allowed to return to the colleges,” another distressed student told media men in Srinagar.

“We even requested the Immigration department to provide us the copy of the order and that we will accordingly complete the formality but they denied us the order, saying it was confidential,” the students said.

They complained that the Indian Immigration department was dodging them, on one pretext, or the other, only to bar them from returning to the colleges.

The students are enrolled in different colleges in Lahore, Islamabad, Baluchistan and other cities of Pakistan in 2018 or earlier and were never asked to complete any such formalities while returning to the colleges after vacation. “Even MCI and HRD officials told us that no such rule exists on the ground wherein NOC will be sought from the students. They completely feigned ignorance about any such development,” the students said.

The medical students said their 3rd year exams were scheduled next month and they needed to attend the colleges without any further delay. “We fail to understand why we aren’t allowed to report to the colleges,” the Kashmiri students said. They said that the Immigration department conveyed to them the policy to obtain NOC from MCI and HRD was framed by the current IIOJK authorities.

The students urged the IIOJK authorities to intervene into the matter so that they are allowed to return to their colleges to continue their studies.

