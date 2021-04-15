Modi regime systematically sidelining local people in IIOJK: NC

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is sidelining the Kashmiris and India’s appointed officers are calling the shots in the territory.

The NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, addressing party workers in Srinagar said that the ruling dispensation at New Delhi was on a mission to disenfranchise the native population of IIOJK with its selective policies and a coterie of federally appointed officers, bereft of democratic bearings, is calling the shots. He said, ignoring local youth in job selections is a case in point.

He said under the guise of unleashing Kashmir’s development potential, indigenous populations of the territory: Kashmiris, Dogras, Gujjars, Paharis and others are being systemically sidelined and squeezed by heavy toll taxes, power tariff and also being denied due share in the decision making bodies at every level. He stated that the so-called Naya Kashmir programme of ruling dispensation is only confined to shoddy propaganda.

Sagar said, New Delhi’s Compelling Narratives of progress, modernity and development justifying its unconstitutional actions in the territory have fallen flat and has in fact hurt its development path and its economy. “The flood of fresh investments, job extravaganza, and infrastructure augmentation is nowhere visible on ground. Far from delivering on much touted development promises, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are continuously being denied their rights,” he said.

The NC Additional General Secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, in his address said the new normal in IIOJK has cost it its jobs, tourism, industry, handicraft and horticulture. He maintained that the people are seeing no light at the end of the tunnel and that the Indian government is busy in crowding-out the local indigenous population from local government and every sphere of public life including government jobs.

“The new selection lists of India Post and J&K Bank were a telling indictment of shrinking job avenues of local indigenous youth from jobs in the government sector,” he said.

