Modi regime systematically sidelining local people in IIOJK: NC

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi regime systematically sidelining local people in IIOJK: NC

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is sidelining the Kashmiris and India’s appointed officers are calling the shots in the territory.

The NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, addressing party workers in Srinagar said that the ruling dispensation at New Delhi was on a mission to disenfranchise the native population of IIOJK with its selective policies and a coterie of federally appointed officers, bereft of democratic bearings, is calling the shots. He said, ignoring local youth in job selections is a case in point.

He said under the guise of unleashing Kashmir’s development potential, indigenous populations of the territory: Kashmiris, Dogras, Gujjars, Paharis and others are being systemically sidelined and squeezed by heavy toll taxes, power tariff and also being denied due share in the decision making bodies at every level. He stated that the so-called Naya Kashmir programme of ruling dispensation is only confined to shoddy propaganda.

Sagar said, New Delhi’s Compelling Narratives of progress, modernity and development justifying its unconstitutional actions in the territory have fallen flat and has in fact hurt its development path and its economy. “The flood of fresh investments, job extravaganza, and infrastructure augmentation is nowhere visible on ground. Far from delivering on much touted development promises, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are continuously being denied their rights,” he said.

The NC Additional General Secretary, Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, in his address said the new normal in IIOJK has cost it its jobs, tourism, industry, handicraft and horticulture. He maintained that the people are seeing no light at the end of the tunnel and that the Indian government is busy in crowding-out the local indigenous population from local government and every sphere of public life including government jobs.

“The new selection lists of India Post and J&K Bank were a telling indictment of shrinking job avenues of local indigenous youth from jobs in the government sector,” he said.


