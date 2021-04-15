Newspaper asks India to reconsider cash-for-kill policy in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Newspaper asks India to reconsider cash-for-kill policy in IIOJK

editorials Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Criminalizing Kashmir's media won't hide your crimes‘Criminalizing media won’t hide your crimes’, says editorial

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, media freedom has always remained under threat considering the constant curbs, either through official or unofficial measures.

This was said in an editorial published in Srinagar-based web portal The Kashmir Walla. The editorial says that journalists have covered the ongoing resistance movement at the cost of their lives. It added that the freedom of the press has further deteriorated over the past two years.

“Media freedom has massively diminished in the aftermath of the 5 August 2019 decisions” by India in Kashmir, wherein new curbs are being put in place to further choke the freedom of the press. The editorial said that the latest move was an advisory given by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, last week, vowing that the media won’t be allowed to carry live reporting of the cordon and search operations carried out by Indian forces in the territory.

The editorial pointed out that the police chief’s latest order needs to be seen in the backdrop of the fake encounter in Shopian in July 2020 where three civilians, including a teenager, were killed by the Indian troops and passed off as “militants”. It maintained that the refusal of the Indian forces to identify the killed or hand over their bodies had already created an environment that enabled the army to kill civilians for money since there was nobody to ask questions.

“This latest diktat further eliminates any scope to question or seek accountability from the forces, who have already resorted to using unmarked vehicles and removing their name badges. This has directly enabled an atmosphere of impunity wherein a personnel or government vehicle involved in atrocity against civilians is sought to be given institutional cover,” the editorial said. Quoting victims, it added that during CASOs, countless examples of the forces were witnessed resorting to disproportionate force – killing and maiming civilian protesters, blowing up houses etc, all passed off as collateral damage. It referred to the encounter in the Nawakadal area of Srinagar 2020 as a case in point.

“In the last two years, we have already witnessed journalists being booked under anti-terror laws, summoned and interrogated by law enforcement agencies for their reporting, and even threatened multiple times,” the editorial said and advised the Indian occupational forces that if they do not “like what they read, it is perhaps best that they don’t commit those acts that journalists in turn report – there will be no criticism if there is no ill-deed.” The editorial asked New Delhi to reconsider its cash-for-kill policy that has long acted as an incentive and motive behind gruesome human rights violations of Kashmiris by the Indian forces.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: