Peaceful resolution of Kashmir imperative for peace in South Asia: PM Khan

Islamabad, April 15 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again underlined the imperative of peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute for peace in South Asia.

He made these remarks during a virtual Summit with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

With reference to the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on issues of peace and security in South Asia, including the need for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared in detail the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with Uzbek president.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also underlined the need for strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of countering Islamophobia and promoting inter-faith harmony.

President Mirziyoyev reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the high-level International Conference on regional connectivity, to be held in Tashkent in July 2021.

A Joint Declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the Summit.

The two countries also signed an agreement and two MoUs on the occasion of the virtual summit.

