Rehmani urges world to take cognizance of HR abuses in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Rehmani urges world to take cognizance of HR abuses in IIOJK

Statement
Kashmir Media Service

No freedom for press and platform in IIOJK: Farooq Rehmani | Kashmir Media ServiceIslamabad, April 15 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has urged the world community to take cognizance of the stepped-up gross and flagrant human rights violations by Indian troops in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned the killing of a 14-year-old boy and a 10th grade student by Indian troops in Shopian. He demanded probe into the most brutal extra-judicial killings and burning of houses day after day in the south Kashmir. He said that the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva should immediately send its team to the most affected parts of the territory to take stock of the grim situation.

He reminded that the Muslim population faced dramatic downward pressure due to the 5th August 2019 repeal of the special provisions of the Indian Constitution and non-Kashmiris were being settled in large numbers by issuing them the domicile of the territory.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan and simultaneously bulldozing of the identity and demography of Kashmir by India looked strange and was by all means harmful.

He stressed upon taking into account the environment of IIOJK where no steps are on the cards and people are not being permitted to spend a peaceful night during a week. If India and Pakistan are having serious parleys, its benefits should go to the suffering people of Kashmir who are the real stakeholders, he added.


