TeM delegation esquires about Hurriyat leader’s health in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat (TeM) led by its organizer, Riyaz Ahmed, today, visited a hospital in Srinagar and enquired about the health of Hurriyat leader, Master Ghulam Nabi Wani.

Ailing Master Ghulam Nabi Wani has been admitted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

The delegation including Srinagar district president, Aijaz Rasool, Mushtaq Ahmad and Muhammad Maqbool recalled his sincere and honest services towards the cause of Islam and freedom and prayed for his speedy recovery.

