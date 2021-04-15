Unsettled Kashmir dispute cause of Pak-India strained ties: JKPL

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has termed the unresolved Kashmir dispute as the main cause of strained relationship between India and Pakistan.

The JKPL General Secretary, Naseer-ul- Islam, addressing a public gathering in South Kashmir said that the violence and the loss of precious lives in the territory could not be a matter to rejoice for any person with a slightest sense of humanity.

He said that unless a just and reasonable solution to the lingering dispute was found there would be no letup in the current turbulent situation. He said that the Indian government should give up its intransigence on the Kashmir dispute and come up with positive initiatives to address it according to the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Party leaders, Fayaz Ahmed, Javaid Butt, Riyaz Ahmed and Rafiq Ahmed were also accompanying Naseer-ul-Islam.

