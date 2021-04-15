Youtube channel owners in IIOJK asked to delete CASO video

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities forced a YouTube channel being operated from Baramulla district to take down a video enacting a recent cordon and search operation launched by brutal Indian forces in the territory.

The parents and guardians of the You Tube channel administrators were also summoned by Baramulla senior police superintendent Rayees Mohammad Butt and were issued stern warning.

A statement issued by the police said that the army and police called the channel’s administrators, adding that “misguided youth and social media influencers” of the channel uploaded the video “replicating/enacting” the CASo and circulated it on WhatsApp. A senior police officer confirmed that the administrators were asked to delete the video and the incident was also reported to YouTube.

“The incident received quick attention of Baramulla Police and 46 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army… the youth involved were identified and caught within no time. The video was deleted immediately from YouTube handle ensuring timely containment of radical thoughts,” the police statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...