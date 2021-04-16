AJK govt launches assistance programme for affectees of Indian firing at LoC

Muzaffarabad, April 16 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has launched an assistance programme for the affectees of Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC).

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan formally launched the programme by giving away cheques to the victims at a function held in PM House Muzaffarabad.

Under the package, the heirs of the civilian martyrs will be paid 3000 rupees each per month.

The widow will be paid Rs3000 per month till death or 2nd marriage.

Each underage child will be given Rs3000 per month as a scholarship till reaching 21 years of age or getting married.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the authorities concerned to collect data of the families as early as possible.

