APHC-AJK holds demo against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Indian barbarism continues even in Ramadan: Mushaal Malik

Islamabad, April 16 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter held a demonstration outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, today, against the Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, various Kashmiri organizations and civil society groups participated in the protest demonstration to unmask the fascist and brutal face of the Indian government. The demonstration was held to highlight the rising incidents of human rights violations in the occupied territory even in the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the protesters, Mushaal Hussein Malik, the wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, voiced grave concern over the unabated incidents of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. She sought the world community’s help to put an end on the systematic genocide of Kashmiris in the occupied territory. She said that the brutal forces’ personnel had further intensified the wave of terrorism and oppressions to silence the just voices of freedom loving Kashmiris.

Mushaal Malik, the Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organisation, said that the Indian forces deployed in the length and breadth of IIOJK had broken all records of cruelty and barbarism by unleashing the reign of terror in the territory. She said that cordon and search operations and night raids were being carried out by the Indian forces in the region during which women are being harassed and youth were being taken and tortured to suppress their voices.

The Kashmiri leader condemned the continuing reign of state terrorism against the hapless people of the territory whose only crime is to demand their inalienable right to self-determination. She warned that the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK would have serious implications for the regional as well as world peace and security. “We want peace in the region but peace could not be established on the dead bodies of Kashmiris. Therefore, if India desires peace, it will have to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris and internationally agreed formula,” she emphasized.

Mushaal Malik made it clear that the India should bear in mind that it would never succeed to silence the voices of consciousness through barbarism as such brutal tactics have already proved useless during the last seventy years and won’t work in future as well. Therefore, she suggested that it would be better to realize the sensitivity of the issue and let the Kashmiris decide their fate by themselves as they can’t be forced to live a life of slavery anymore. Mushaal Malik appealed to the international human rights organizations and world powers to take notice of the unending Indian brutalities and grave human rights crisis and should play their proactive role to stop this vicious cycle of violence in the region.

