Arrest of youth in IIOJK by Indian troops condemned

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has condemned the raids and arrest of innocent youth by Indian troops during the holy month of Ramadan.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian authorities could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement through cheap tactics.

He deplored that the Indian troops harassed innocent inmates during the raids in many areas and the sanctity of the ‘chadar and chardeewari’ was also badly violated. He said that the Indian troops not only tortured many innocent youth but also arrested them. He said that India could not prevent the people of Kashmir from continuing their just struggle for right to self-determination through use of brute force.

Khawaja Firdous said that India wanted to suppress the Kashmir liberation movement through such tactics but it would never succeed in its nefarious designs and the people of Kashmir would take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

He said that, on one side, India had agreed to the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) but, on the other, it had been committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the occupied territory which was condemnable.

The DPM leader urged India to fulfill the promise it made with the Kashmiri people to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to their aspirations. He said that permanent peace in South Asia was impossible without the amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Khawaja Firdous said that the Indian government had put Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists in different jails of India and the territory where they were suffering from severe threats because of the spread of coronavirus. He demanded of the global community to put pressure on New Delhi to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activist languishing in different jails.

