Arrest of youth in IIOJK by Indian troops condemned

Kashmir Media Service

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Fresh restrictions in parts of Kashmir | India News – India TVSrinagar, April 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous has condemned the raids and arrest of innocent youth by Indian troops during the holy month of Ramadan.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian authorities could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement through cheap tactics.

He deplored that the Indian troops harassed innocent inmates during the raids in many areas and the sanctity of the ‘chadar and chardeewari’ was also badly violated. He said that the Indian troops not only tortured many innocent youth but also arrested them. He said that India could not prevent the people of Kashmir from continuing their just struggle for right to self-determination through use of brute force.

Khawaja Firdous said that India wanted to suppress the Kashmir liberation movement through such tactics but it would never succeed in its nefarious designs and the people of Kashmir would take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

He said that, on one side, India had agreed to the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) but, on the other, it had been committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the occupied territory which was condemnable.

The DPM leader urged India to fulfill the promise it made with the Kashmiri people to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to their aspirations. He said that permanent peace in South Asia was impossible without the amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Khawaja Firdous said that the Indian government had put Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists in different jails of India and the territory where they were suffering from severe threats because of the spread of coronavirus. He demanded of the global community to put pressure on New Delhi to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activist languishing in different jails.


