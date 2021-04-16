‘BJP pushed youth towards identity crisis, job insecurity’

Jammu, April 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, regional political party National Conference has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party led Indian government has pushed youth towards identity and culture crisis as well as creating an atmosphere of insecurity among them regarding jobs and land after 5th August 2019 when the territory was deprived of its special status.

Senior leader of NC, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra addressing a public meeting at Pangore in Jammu said that the people of Jammu division were feeling betrayed by the BJP.

He said, Jammu is going to certainly lose its identity and culture as well as jobs and land with a huge influx of people from India. He deplored that the youth of J&K were facing unprecedented unemployment and emphasized that effective remedial measure should be taken to provide employment to the Kashmiri youth.

Like this: Like Loading...