Continued house detention of Mirwaiz denounced

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the continued house detention of its Chairman.

Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said the continued detention of the Mirwaiz has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Muslims of Kashmir.

“Even on the first Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan, the pulpit of the historic and central Jamia Masjid Srinagar continues to remain silent, as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be kept under arbitrary house detention by the authorities,” it said.

The statement said that it has been more than twenty months now since Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was detained at his home.

