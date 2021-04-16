Darbar move in IIOJK deferred due to spike in Covid cases

Jammu, April 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have deferred the biannual Darbar move to Srinagar, saying that the Civil Secretariat, which is the seat of the administration, shall function both in Srinagar and Jammu cities due to spike in Covid cases.

As part of the biannual Darbar move and the Civil Secretariat’s shift, other move offices and the Governor House were scheduled to close in Jammu on April 30 to May 1 and set to begin functioning in Srinagar from May 10.

The practice of Darbar move – under which the administration functions in Jammu during six months of winter and in Srinagar during summer – was started by Hindu Dogra ruler Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

