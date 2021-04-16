Delhi court grants bail to JNU former student Umar Khalid

New Delhi, April 16 (KMS): A Delhi court has granted bail to a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, Umar Khalid in a case related to the communal violence in Delhi in February last year, saying he cannot be made to remain in jail for infinity.

The court said, Umar Khalid was not present at the scene of the crime. “The applicant is not visible in any CCTV footage pertaining to the scene of crime. There is no identification of the applicant…,” Additional Sessions Judge, Vinod Yadav noted.

Khalid, however, will remain incarcerated as he is yet to be granted bail in other cases related to the Delhi anti-Muslim riots.

Appearing for Khalid, senior advocate Trideep Pais argued in the court that he has been falsely implicated in the matter by the investigating agency on account of political vendetta to muzzle the dissent. KMS—3A

