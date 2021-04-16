Demo held in Brussels to express solidarity with IIOJK people

Brussels, April 16 (KMS): A demonstration was held, today, in Brussels, the European Headquarters, in order to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The gathering was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) in front of WSC building in the Belgium’s capital city.

The demonstrators were holding banners having slogans calling for withdrawal of Indian troops and end to the atrocities in the occupied territory.

Talking to the media at the conclusion of the gathering, the organizer of the demonstration and KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, said, European Union should play its role for end to the Indian brutalities in the IIOJK. The IIOJK, particularly Shopian, Islamabad and Pulwama districts, witnessed the killing of youth and destruction of residential houses by Indian troops in the past two weeks.

Ali Raza Syed said, international community including EU and UN should take immediate notice of the worst human rights situation in the occupied territory.

The KCEU Chairman also condemned continued detention of the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists and called for their immediate release.

Regarding upcoming EU-India summit on 8th May in Portugal, Ali Raza Syed said, in its upcoming dialogue with India, the European Union should raise the worse situation of human rights in IIOJK.

