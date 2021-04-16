Dialogue only way to resolve Kashmir dispute: Moosvi

Forceful anti-India demos at Srinagar Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has reiterated that dialogue is the only way forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in his Friday sermon at Central Imambargah in Badgam maintained that the Kashmir dispute is a reality and peace and development cannot be established in the region without its resolution. He said it is incumbent upon the leadership of both India and Pakistan to start an initiative over Kashmir as strained relations between them are of no help. He said the Hurriyat leadership is ready to support such a process at any level.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar maintained that the Kashmiris will continue their freedom struggle till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination. He said the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for this purpose will not be allowed to go waste.

Meanwhile, people staged a forceful anti-India demonstration at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, against the continued detention of Hurriyat leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. As the congregational Juma prayers culminated, people staged a forceful demonstration at the historic mosque in Nowhatta area of Srinagar against the continued house arrest of, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and illegal detention of other Hurriyat leaders. The protesters chanted high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Hurriyat forum headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement strongly condemned the continued house detention of its Chairman. Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting in Haft Sheermal area of Shopian district.

Indian police arrested several persons during house raids in downtown area of Srinagar. The police also arrested a woman, who on Thursday raised voice against the Indian atrocities and resisted the Indian troops to enter her house during a cordon and search operation in Frisal area of Kulgam district. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the raids and arrest of innocent youth by Indian troops during the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that American activists and civil rights organisations have urged US federal agency ‘Small Business Administration’ to probe how Hindu right-wing groups received hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds. A statement issued by the ‘Coalition to Stop Genocide in India’ said the Hindu groups that received the COVID-19 relief funding amounting to $833,000 had existential links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the fountainhead of Hindu supremacist ideology and ideological parent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. The KMS report said, there is every reason to believe that funds collected by Sangh Parivar in the US must have been used to further weaponize the Hindu violent organizations to utilize them against the Indian minorities and for suppressing the Kashmir movement.

