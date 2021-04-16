Dialogue only way to resolve Kashmir dispute: Moosvi

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Dialogue only way to resolve Kashmir dispute: Moosvi

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Forceful anti-India demos at Srinagar Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has reiterated that dialogue is the only way forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in his Friday sermon at Central Imambargah in Badgam maintained that the Kashmir dispute is a reality and peace and development cannot be established in the region without its resolution. He said it is incumbent upon the leadership of both India and Pakistan to start an initiative over Kashmir as strained relations between them are of no help. He said the Hurriyat leadership is ready to support such a process at any level.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar maintained that the Kashmiris will continue their freedom struggle till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination. He said the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for this purpose will not be allowed to go waste.

Meanwhile, people staged a forceful anti-India demonstration at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, against the continued detention of Hurriyat leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. As the congregational Juma prayers culminated, people staged a forceful demonstration at the historic mosque in Nowhatta area of Srinagar against the continued house arrest of, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and illegal detention of other Hurriyat leaders. The protesters chanted high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Hurriyat forum headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement strongly condemned the continued house detention of its Chairman. Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting in Haft Sheermal area of Shopian district.

Indian police arrested several persons during house raids in downtown area of Srinagar. The police also arrested a woman, who on Thursday raised voice against the Indian atrocities and resisted the Indian troops to enter her house during a cordon and search operation in Frisal area of Kulgam district. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the raids and arrest of innocent youth by Indian troops during the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that American activists and civil rights organisations have urged US federal agency ‘Small Business Administration’ to probe how Hindu right-wing groups received hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds. A statement issued by the ‘Coalition to Stop Genocide in India’ said the Hindu groups that received the COVID-19 relief funding amounting to $833,000 had existential links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the fountainhead of Hindu supremacist ideology and ideological parent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. The KMS report said, there is every reason to believe that funds collected by Sangh Parivar in the US must have been used to further weaponize the Hindu violent organizations to utilize them against the Indian minorities and for suppressing the Kashmir movement.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: