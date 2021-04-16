Durable south Asian peace linked with resolution of Kashmir issue

Picture of the day

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Durable south Asian peace linked with resolution of Kashmir issue

Speeches and addresses Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, April 16 (KMS): Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said that durable peace, security and development in South Asia hinge on the peaceful resolution of longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Responding to a question at his weekly-news briefing in Islamabad, today (Friday), he said both Pakistan and India need to discuss all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute with a view to seek peaceful resolution of this longstanding issue as per the international legitimacy.

He said Kashmir dispute remains central point to any meaningful engagement between India and Pakistan but unfortunately, India vitiated the environment through its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.

The Spokesperson added that the onus is therefore on New Delhi to create an enabling environment for a meaningful and result-oriented dialogue between Pakistan and India.

Regarding the role of a third party facilitation in resolution of Kashmir dispute, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan has always maintained that the international community has an important role to play in averting risk to peace and stability in the region.

Responding to a question, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but at the same time it is resolutely resolved to defend itself against any misadventure. He said Pakistan continues to promote peace, security and stability in the region for prosperity of its own people and of the South Asian region as a whole.

Answering a question, the Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the false spin by the India media that Sikh Yatrees are stranded in Pakistan is unfortunate. He said Pakistan remains committed to facilitating Sikh Yartrees from around the world, including from India for visiting their religious sights.


