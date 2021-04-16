Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Hindu extremist groups received COVID-19 relief funding in US

Islamabad, April 16 (KMS): The US federal agency ‘Small Business Administration’ has said that five US-based organisations linked to Hindu supremacist and religious groups have received COVID-19 relief funding amounting to $833,000.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that American activists and US-based civil rights organisations had urged the US Small Business Administration to probe how Hindu right-wing groups received hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

In this regard, a statement issued by the ‘Coalition to Stop Genocide in India’ said the Hindu groups that received the funds have existential links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the fountainhead of Hindu supremacist ideology and ideological parent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It said the five groups – Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation, Infinity Foundation, Sewa International and Hindu American Foundation (HAF) – are US-based front organisations for Hindutva, the supremacist ideology that is the driving force behind much of the persecution of Christians, Muslims, Dalits and other minorities in India.

The coalition’s statement said the RSS has been directly involved in orchestrating anti-Christian and anti-Muslim pogroms and instigating terror attacks, as part of a relentless campaign to turn India into a Hindu authoritarian state where minorities are relegated to the status of second class citizens. “Its members and affiliated organisations have been implicated in countless acts of massacres, ethnic cleansing, terrorism, forced-conversions and other forms of violence against religious minorities in India,” said the statement.

Rasheed Ahmed, executive director of Indian American Muslims Council (IAMC), said, “US taxpayers’ money being used to keep hate groups in business is absolutely unacceptable and should concern all who believe in fairness, justice and government accountability”. He added, “There are families across America still reeling from the human and economic toll of COVID-19, while groups that seem to be essentially serving as front organizations for a violent and supremacist ideology are raking in the windfall from federal COVID funding.”

The KMS report said, there is every reason to believe that funds collected by Sangh Parivar in the US must have been used to further weaponize the Hindu violent organizations to utilize them against the Indian minorities and for suppressing the Kashmir movement. The report deplored that the US-based extremist Hindu groups were getting American taxpayers’ money in the name of fighting COVID-19 but the amount was funneled towards sponsoring hate, persecution and the slow genocide of minorities and marginalized communities in India as well as Muslims in IIOJK.

The report maintained that the US government-backed watchdogs as well as other human rights organisations need to take serious note of the misappropriation of COVID funding by Hindu supremacist groups in the US.


