Indian police arrest several youth including woman in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested several youth including a woman in Srinagar and Kulgam districts.

Indian police during house raids arrested half a dozen youth including brother of a prominent Mujahid commander, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar in downtown area of the Srinagar city.

The police also arrested a woman, who on April 14 this year raised voice against Indian troops’ atrocities and resisted troops to enter her house during a cordon and search operation in Frisal area of Kulgam district. The video of the women also went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, local police claimed to have arrested three extortionists including a BJP panch in Sopore, who few days ago, barged into a house at Nadihal along with weapons and also took away two mobile phones and threatened not to disclose to anyone.

Like this: Like Loading...