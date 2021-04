Paris, April 16 (KMS): NGO Jammu and Kashmir Forum France led by its President Asif Jaral organised a protest at main Turkish Mosque in Paris, today, against human right violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The members of Jammu and Kashmir Forum France also distributed among foreign Muslim community the pamphlets highlighting the Kashmir issue and human rights violations. Following are some pictures of the event.

Like this: Like Loading...