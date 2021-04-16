Mehbooba terms arrest, termination of woman SPO cruel

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, hours after woman Special Police Officer (SPO) Saima Akhter was arrested and slapped with draconian law, Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act (UAPA) besides terminated from services, People Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti termed police action as “cruel”.

“Saima Akhter from Kulgam has been slapped with UAPA for raising legitimate questions about searching her home repeatedly without any reasons. Saima’s ailing mother understandably exacerbated her worries. When it comes to cruelty even women aren’t spared in Naya Kashmir,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Earlier, Indian police arrested the woman SPO and disengaged her from services, accusing her of “obstructing” a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

“She captured a video through her personal phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search,” a police spokesman said in a statement. Taking cognizance of the matter, the woman has been arrested and subsequently terminated from service, he said.

