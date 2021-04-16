PAGD fully committed to its agenda, says Masoodi

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader, Hasnain Masoodi, has said that People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is fully committed to its agenda and the peace is not possible unless and until the decision taken by Modi government on 05 August 2019 are revoked.

Hasnain Masoodi in a media interview in Srinagar after a meeting with party office bearers in Islamabad town said that the PAGD couldn’t meet due to Dr Farooq Abdullah’s health issues. He added that PAGD would continue to fight for revocation of August 5 2019 decision.

“People don’t come on roads doesn’t mean peace is in Kashmir and people have accepted everything. Every day we hear about encounters. What is that? We believe peace will elude region unless August 5, 2019 decision is not revoked. The Indian government should introspect what they gained from repeal of Article 370,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...