Post Aug 5 moves have only added to anti-India sentiment in IIOJK: Report

Kashmir Media Service

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Post Aug 5 moves have only added to anti-India sentiment in IIOJK: Report

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

New Delhi, April 16 (KMS): Indian civil society group, the Concerned Citizens Group (CCG) has said that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has continued to remain disturbed since August 05, 2019 and that anger, despair and alienation of Kashmiris have increased further in the territory.

The CCG members visited Kashmir from March 30 to April 02, 2021 which was its third visit after the Narendra Modi government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the eighth since mass uprising in the Valley following the martyrdom of prominent youth leader, Burhan Wani in July 2016. The members of the group comprise Yashwant Sinha, Sushobha Barve, Wajahat Habibullah, Kapil Kak and Bharat Bhushan. But only Sushobha Barve, Wajahat Habibullah, Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak and Bharat Bhushan undertook the latest visit due to the Covid-19 situation.

During the visit, the CCG met with a cross-section of representatives of civil society groups, businessmen and politicians especially those who had been released after being jailed in the wake of the developments of August 05, 2019.

The CCG said that India’s virtual obliteration of the political mainstream, nullification of Article 370 and Article 35A, bifurcation of the territory and the enactment of the new domicile laws seemed to have increased the all pervasive sense of fear, humiliation and hopelessness among the Kashmiri population. It said the speed with which the Indian government has gone about issuing one executive order after another has added to the anti-India sentiment and increased peoples’ anger. The group members said that they had never heard so many people expressing hatred of India as openly as during this visit to Kashmir.

The Group maintained that there is no space for any dissent or criticism of government policies and police action on any platform – be it social media, print or electronic media. It said journalism has been virtually criminalized and no protests by civil society are allowed, nor are rallies by political parties permitted, adding, the police do not hesitate to summon journalists and ordinary citizens and even lock them up under the Public Safety Act.

The Group concluded by saying that under these circumstances, short of restoring status quo ante, it is very difficult to recommend a course of action to fundamentally change the situation in which the Kashmiris find themselves. The Group members, therefore limited themselves, to suggestions, they said, are akin to applying balm on a wound to relieve the immediate pain.

It asked for addressing the sense of defeat and anger amongst the Kashmiris by opening up the democratic space for people to express themselves, allow civil society organisations to function by holding meetings, seminars, and discussions, and stop criminalising journalism and allow journalists and media persons to freely report from the ground, they said.

The Group called for not imposing artificial political processes on the Kashmiris which seem democratic outwardly but are bereft of any democratic muscle. It also stressed for allowing the Indian Opposition political parties to visit Kashmir, move around freely and meet local political leaders and civil society actors.


