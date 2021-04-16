Rehmani demands Indian troops’ withdrawal from IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Rehmani demands Indian troops’ withdrawal from IIOJK

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, April 16 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has demanded the withdrawal of Indian troops from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad, welcoming the American President, Joe Biden’s landmark decision to begin withdrawing of the US troops from Afghanistan, said that the same principle should be applied to IIOJK where the Indian troops were shedding human blood and making the inhabitants homeless for several decades in violation of the UN Charter.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani appealed to the US President to fulfill its election pledge regarding a peaceful settlement of the long-overdue Kashmir dispute through a peaceful dialogue. He said that an atmosphere of peace by respecting human rights of the Kashmiris should be created for a successful dialogue between the stakeholders in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people. After all the Kashmiris belong to the same mankind and dialogue at different levels between Pakistan and India must focus on honour and safety of the people in Kashmir, he added.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said, the Pakistan-India engagement fruits should reach Kashmiris and they deserve peace, freedom and respectability like any nation. He hoped that the US President, Joe Biden, would encourage efforts towards resolving the Kashmir dispute amicably in line with the wishes of the Kashmiris and they will be treated as the most important party of this dispute.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: