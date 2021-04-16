Rehmani demands Indian troops’ withdrawal from IIOJK

Islamabad, April 16 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has demanded the withdrawal of Indian troops from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad, welcoming the American President, Joe Biden’s landmark decision to begin withdrawing of the US troops from Afghanistan, said that the same principle should be applied to IIOJK where the Indian troops were shedding human blood and making the inhabitants homeless for several decades in violation of the UN Charter.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani appealed to the US President to fulfill its election pledge regarding a peaceful settlement of the long-overdue Kashmir dispute through a peaceful dialogue. He said that an atmosphere of peace by respecting human rights of the Kashmiris should be created for a successful dialogue between the stakeholders in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people. After all the Kashmiris belong to the same mankind and dialogue at different levels between Pakistan and India must focus on honour and safety of the people in Kashmir, he added.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said, the Pakistan-India engagement fruits should reach Kashmiris and they deserve peace, freedom and respectability like any nation. He hoped that the US President, Joe Biden, would encourage efforts towards resolving the Kashmir dispute amicably in line with the wishes of the Kashmiris and they will be treated as the most important party of this dispute.

