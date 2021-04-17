Durable peace in south Asia linked to Kashmir settlement: Behl

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has said that durable peace in South Asia cannot be established without resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the UN resolutions.

Devinder Singh Behl while talking to the delegations from Sundar Bani and Culkate areas of Jammu said Kashmir is an internationally-recognized dispute pending resolution for the last over seven decades.

He said the Kashmir dispute is the real cause of tension between the two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan, so both the countries should start meaningful talks to find out its solution.

Behl said that Kashmiris have been peacefully fighting for their birthright, the right to self-determination, since 1947 and they have made unprecedented sacrifices for this purpose.

The delegations included Amarjit Singh, Gurdev Singh, Rajinder Singh, Jasveer Singh, Parveer Singh, Paratpal Singh, Garbachan Singh, Trevinder Singh, Sandeep Bhagat, Rohit Bhagat, Chaudhry Nooruddin and Pradeep Singh.

