India has made entire population of IIOJK hostage: APHC

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored that India has kept the entire population of the territory hostage and deprived the people of all their basic rights and freedoms for the last over seventy three years.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris, molesting woman and committing other brutalities in the occupied territory to suppress the ongoing freedom movement.

He maintained that resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions is imperative to bring an end to Indian atrocities in IIOJK, create cordial relations between Pakistan and India and establish permanent peace in South Asia.

The spokesman said it is the responsibility of the world community to play its role in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in his statement in Srinagar denounced the killing of innocent youth and burning of residential houses and other properties by Indian troops in during so-called cordon and search operation IIOJK. He also demanded the immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) Information Secretary, Shabbir Ahmed, in his statement said the Kashmiri people have continued the liberation movement despite all the oppression by the Indian troops. He appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations take serious notice of the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and put pressure on New Delhi to peacefully settle the Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

