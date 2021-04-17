Indian civil society urged to support IIOJK people

Jammu, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has urged the Indian civil society to come forward in support of the people of Kashmir who are being subjected to the worst kind of state terrorism by the Modi-led Indian fascist regime.

Resistance leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem speaking at a reception hosted in honour of great farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait and his colleagues in Jammu, said that the Indian fascist regime was snatching the political and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people.

S. Narender Singh Khalsa, Chairman of Sikh Intellectual Circle, addressing the function urged the visiting dignitaries to apprise the Indian civil society of the troops’ atrocities in the occupied territory.

Rakesh Tikait and Chaudhry Youdhvir Singh, speaking on the occasion, said that they were aware of the sufferings of the people of Kashmir.

They denounced the Indian government for repealing the special status of Kashmir and assured the gathering that they would continue to highlight the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

