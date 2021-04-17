Indian forces open fire on vehicle, injure woman in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Saturday opened fire on a vehicle in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, seriously injuring a woman.

A senior police officer told media that the CRPF personnel opened fire on a ‘suspected’ vehicle, injuring a woman. He said, the injured woman has been shifted to a hospital.

The injured woman has been identified as Jazi Pervez, daughter of Pervez Ahmed Sheikh, resident of Moran in Pulwama.

