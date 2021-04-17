Indian NIA arrests school teacher in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a school teacher on fake charges in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The NIA arrested the teacher, Altaf Ahmed Rathar, on the charges of his involvement in recruiting young boys for a mujahid organization in the district.

A spokesman of NIA said that Altaf Ahmed Rathar was wanted in a case registered against him in the Indian state of West Bengal, last year.

Meanwhile, Indian police detained two minor boys in Kreeri area of Baramulla district. The police claimed that the boys were intending to join a mujahid organization.

