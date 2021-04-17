Indian troops launch CASO in Rajouri town

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a cordon and search operation in Rajouri town in Jammu region.

The troops and police personnel cordoned off the Dhani Dhar area of the town and launched house to house searches. The operation was going on when last reports came in.

On the other hand, a woman sustained bullet injury in Darganaie Gund area of Tral town in Pulwama district during night hours on Friday. She was taken to a nearby Aripal hospital, where from she was referred to Sub District Hospital Tral. She was later referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

