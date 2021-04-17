MMU condemns continued house detention of Mirwaiz

Picture of the day

Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, an umbrella body of religious organizations, has condemned the authorities for continuing to keep its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under arbitrary house detention even in the holy month of Ramadan.

The MMU in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was kept under house arrest despite repeated appeals to release him so that he could resume his responsibilities in this holy month for Muslims. It said that such anti-Muslim acts were unfortunate to say the least.

The MMU also expressed serious concern over the new wave of coronavirus COVID-19 that has gripped many parts of the world, including IIOJK, as cases are rising alarmingly. It asked the people to hold special prayers in this holy month seeking refuge from almighty against the deadly virus.

It also appealed to the people that keeping in view the Shariah and Islamic teachings and to protect themselves and others from the lethal virus, there is a dire need to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs and most importantly getting administered with the COVID vaccine.

The MMU said that Muslim scholars, Ulema and Muftiyaan Karaam of reputed Islamic institutions across the world have stressed upon the Muslims to get administered with COVID-19 vaccine which is in keeping with Islamic rulings. “So, all the constituents of MMU including its chairman Mirwaiz Umar fervently appeal to people of Jammu and Kashmir not to pay heed to rumours about vaccination and go for it with as soon as possible,” the statement added.

The MMU includes Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharie Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Paerwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamiya Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust and other religious social and educational institutions.


