MMU condemns continued house detention of Mirwaiz

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, an umbrella body of religious organizations, has condemned the authorities for continuing to keep its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under arbitrary house detention even in the holy month of Ramadan.

The MMU in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was kept under house arrest despite repeated appeals to release him so that he could resume his responsibilities in this holy month for Muslims. It said that such anti-Muslim acts were unfortunate to say the least.

The MMU also expressed serious concern over the new wave of coronavirus COVID-19 that has gripped many parts of the world, including IIOJK, as cases are rising alarmingly. It asked the people to hold special prayers in this holy month seeking refuge from almighty against the deadly virus.

It also appealed to the people that keeping in view the Shariah and Islamic teachings and to protect themselves and others from the lethal virus, there is a dire need to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs and most importantly getting administered with the COVID vaccine.

The MMU said that Muslim scholars, Ulema and Muftiyaan Karaam of reputed Islamic institutions across the world have stressed upon the Muslims to get administered with COVID-19 vaccine which is in keeping with Islamic rulings. “So, all the constituents of MMU including its chairman Mirwaiz Umar fervently appeal to people of Jammu and Kashmir not to pay heed to rumours about vaccination and go for it with as soon as possible,” the statement added.

The MMU includes Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharie Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Paerwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamiya Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust and other religious social and educational institutions.

