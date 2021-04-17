PDP decries nocturnal raids by Indian police, troops in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the night raids being carried out by Indian troops and police across the territory.

A statement issued by the PDP in Srinagar said that a delegation led by party leader, Aasia Naqash, visited the family of Ghulam Muhammad Putoo of Habak area of Srinagar whose wife died of a heart attack during a night raid by Indian police.

The statement said that Aasia Naqash while speaking on the occasion said that an atmosphere of fear was being imposed in IIOJK in the absence of any accountability from the system and institutions. “These invasive nocturnal raids not only violate the privacy of individuals but also scare the entire population. People can’t even sleep safely in their homes now,” she said.

Aasia Naqash demanded a quick and time-bound investigation into the killing of the woman.

