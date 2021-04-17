People of all faiths and religions live in harmony in Pakistan

Picture of the day

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

People of all faiths and religions live in harmony in Pakistan

Kashmir Media Service

#PakistanAnIconOfReligiousHarmony

Islamabad, April 17 (KMS): Pakistan is a peaceful country where people belonging to all faiths and religions are living in harmony and enjoying all their rights to the fullest.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will and by and large no discrimination is witnessed against any faith in the society. It said generally, followers of all faiths including Muslims, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs live peacefully together in Pakistan. It said promotion of religious and sectarian harmony as enshrined in the Holy Quran and Sunnah is vital to make Pakistan a welfare state in line with the principles set by the role model – State of Madina.

The report said, “Constitution of Pakistan protects the basic rights of every individual without discrimination of any religion. Pakistan’s founding fathers including the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned religious pluralism in Pakistan. Followers of all religions are living a peaceful life under the protection of the Constitution of Pakistan.”

The report pointed out that miscreants and foreign elements are hell bent upon disturbing the religious harmony and tolerance within Pakistan. “Miscreants and fringe elements supported by enemies are trying to stoke sectarian and religious violence in Pakistan. The government has resolved to deal with an iron hand all those involved in creating sectarian and religious tensions in the country,” it said.

The report maintained that Pakistani government’s policies are playing their role in promoting peace and harmony in the country. It said that last year’s opening of Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs is a good example that Pakistan as a state gives priority to religious freedom. Even the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, hailed interfaith harmony in Pakistan during his visit to the country in February 2020.

The report said on the contrary, India under Modi is suffering from Hindutva hate incitement against all minorities. “Ever since Modi’s ascension to power, crimes against religious minorities have seen an upward trend in India. Attacks by Hindu mobs against Muslims, Christians and followers of other faiths have become a routine affair in India,” it said.

The report pointed out that Hindutva forces preach dominance of Hindu religion over other faiths. The plight of religious minorities in India is often highlighted in reports issued by global rights’ watchdogs like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, it added.


