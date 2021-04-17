Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political leaders have demanded immediate release of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from continued house detention.

Senior National Conference leader, Hasnain Masoodi, in an interview in Srinagar said stopping Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from offering prayers reflects the situation is not normal in IIOJK.

He said by not allowing religious leader like Mirwaiz to move out to perform his religious duties openly indicates that the tall claims made by Indian government are falling flat. He urged the Modi government to set the Mirwaiz free so that he can perform his religious obligations.

Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) leader, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, in an interview said, on one side, Indian government is saying that no one is under detention now in IIOJK, even the claim was made from the floor of the parliament, but on the other hand, the influential religious leader like Mirwaiz is not allowed to lead the prayers at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar even in the holy month of Ramadan.

He said Indian government is contesting its own claims that no one is under detention in IIOJK now, everything is normal, but the same government is not allowing the Mirwaiz to move out. The treatment of the authorities towards the Mirwaiz is unacceptable, unjustified, he added.

Tarigami called for the restoration of democratic rights in the occupied territory without any excuse.

Like this: Like Loading...