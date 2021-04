Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an unidentified dead body was found in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar.

Locals found a male body near Gurudwara at Mehjoor Nagar area and informed the police.

The police said that the body was shifted to SMHS hospital for further legal-medico formalities adding that identification and cause of death were being ascertained.

Like this: Like Loading...