APHC condemns arrest of Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, other youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the illegal arrest of its Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and other Kashmiri youth across the valley by the Indian forces.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar also denounced the arrest of Saima Jan, a woman from Frisil village in Kulgam district and filing of a case against her under the black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He added that the Indian forces were targeting Kashmiri women and children to create an atmosphere of fear and panic in IIOJK to force the Kashmiris to abandon their liberation struggle but oppression could not stifle the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment.

The spokesman said that it was a misconception of India that crackdowns, detentions and arrests could demoralize Hurriyat leaders, activists and common Kashmiris. He said that the India’s claim to be democracy was baseless as it had deprived the Kashmiris of their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

He reiterated the Kashmiris’ commitment to continue the liberation struggle till complete success.

The spokesman urged the civilized world to take stern notice of the grave human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in IIOJK and to play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute as soon as possible.

