IIOJK court seeks report on police harassment in college

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a trial court has directed Station House Officer (SHO) of Soura Police Station to furnish a status report about the harassment of students by Indian Army-backed goons at Law College, Nowshera, on Thursday.

The direction was passed after an application was moved by Advocate Amir Masoodi on behalf of the students of LLB mentioning that on 15th April, 2021 three armed persons, believed to be the Indian Army-backed RSS goons who are not the students of the said college forcibly entered the premises without any authority and permission.

“The said persons were carrying lethal weapons in their hands. They started hurling abuses and used profanity language at the complainants and female students of the college,” the application reads.

It was pleaded that the said persons be dealt with law and the police station concerned be directed to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against them.

