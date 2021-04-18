Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
India forces targeting children to inflict pain on Kashmiris

Kashmir Media Service

#EvenChildrenTargettedInIIOJK

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces under a well thought-out plan are targeting Kashmiris ranging from suckling babies and teenagers to as elderly as 80-years old men and women to create an atmosphere of fear and harassment in the territory.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, made a mention of a fresh video making rounds on social media wherein gun-wielding brutal Indian forces are seen violently snatching a suckling baby from a crying mother in IIOJK.

The video gone viral shows the troops roughly grabbing the Kashmiri baby by the scruff of his neck while his mother is heard saying in a scary tone “what are you going to do with the child.”

One of the reasons behind the troops’ brutal action of targeting children, as the report inferred from the interviews of experts on Kashmir, is to create a sense of fear among Kashmiri people whose freedom sentiments have refused to die down despite multiple lockdowns, terrible cordon and search operations and nocturnal raids.

The report said that hundreds of Kashmiri children including 18-month-old Hibba Jan have so far lost their eyesight due to pellets fired by Indian troops in IIOJK. The Kashmiri children are also traumatized for life by watching their loved ones being killed by Indian troops in front of their eyes.

Last year, picture of a Kashmiri toddler sitting on the body of his grandfather killed by Indian troops in front of the child sparked outrage across the world, it added.

The report said, global organizations, working for children rights, must take notice of Indian state terrorism that has rendered 107,814 children orphaned since 1989 in IIOJK.

Besides children, school and college-going students are being victimized, the report said and quoted the Thursday’s incident at Law College, Nowshera, Srinagar, wherein three armed persons, believed to be the Indian Army-backed RSS goons forcibly entered the premises without any permission and started hurling abuses at male and female students of the college.


