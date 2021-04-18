Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian authorities block Kashmir Media Service website

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, April 18 (KMS): In yet another assault on the people’s right to information, the Indian authorities have blocked the access to the website of Kashmir Media Service in IIOJK and all across India.

The people from many places in the occupied territory and India told KMS over phone that they were unable to access its website for the last many days. They said, they are easily accessing the websites of other media outlets but are not able to reach the website of KMS. They pointed out that whenever they try to open the website of the news agency, they receive the messages: “The site can’t be reached. Kmsnews.org doesn’t respond for too long”, “check your internet connection”, “check the URL you’ve entered” and “clear cache”. They said that this is happening only with KMS website.

Some regular visitors of KMS website said that they were able to access it only through proxy websites.

It is noteworthy that the so-called largest democracy of the world under the Narendra Modi-led fascist regime is resorting to cheap tactics to hide its atrocities in IIOJK. It has imposed curbs on all kinds of freedom, particularly the freedom of expression. The new Media Policy introduced in 2020 in IIOJK has further made the situation worse as the journalists cannot freely report the brutalities of Indian troops in an impartial and objective manner. Even the world human rights organizations like Amnesty International and the Human Rights Watch in their latest reports have mentioned the gag on the freedom of expression in IIOJK. They have criticized the new media policy and have also reported assaults on the Kashmiri journalists by Indian troops and police.

On the one hand India is blocking genuine channels of information while on the other it is opening fake outlets to spread disinformation about Pakistan and the Kashmir movement. This has been amply proved by the recent revelations made by DisinfoLab.

In such a grim situation, KMS is reporting the ground situation of IIOJK objectively. Besides being the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people and their leadership, it has been effectively making the world aware of the sufferings of the Kashmiris who are facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism for the last 74 years in general and since August 05, 2019 in particular.

Modi regime must acknowledge the fact that by resorting to such nefarious steps, it would never succeed in concealing its atrocities on the people of IIOJK.

The KMS website editors are planning to find some alternatives to reach its visitors. It also plans to approach the world human rights and media bodies and associations to apprise them of the curbs imposed by the Indian authorities on the KMS website.


