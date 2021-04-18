Indian repression against people in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) visited Meerak Shah Colony of Srinagar to express condolence with the family members of a woman, Khadija who died due to cardiac arrest caused by cordon and search operations by Indian forces, recently.

The JKYSJL district president, Rohila Bano led the delegation. The JKYSJL pointed out that it in IIOJK the psyche of the people had always been on target of the Indian forces.

The party Chairman Ahmed Malik and General Secretary Sameena Bano in a statement said, the world political forums need to closely monitor the devastating and degrading psychological state of innocent Kashmiris, pay attention to their life long fight for a better and free life, where they could have peace and not be scared that some illegal occupational trooper would barge into their homes and scare them to death right in their own courtyard.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) General Secretary, Naseer-ul-Islam addressing a condolence meeting in South Kashmir said, amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute was imperative for lasting peace in the region.

He also visited the residence of Mechanical Engineering Student Mohammad Shafi Thoker who passed away couple of days ago due to lightning.

The deceased was a staunch supporter of Kashmir freedom movement and till death he dedicated his life for Islam.

The JKPL spokesman, Sayar Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar, advocating a tripartite dialogue for Kashmir resolution, said, the party will fully support any process which can help in finding a solution to the vexed problem.

He said, the struggle of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed by force and the Hurriyat leadership, which is representative of the aspirations of the people, will continue to fully support any process which can help in resolving the lingering dispute.

