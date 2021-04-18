Indian repression against people in IIOJK condemned

Picture of the day

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian repression against people in IIOJK condemned

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) visited Meerak Shah Colony of Srinagar to express condolence with the family members of a woman, Khadija who died due to cardiac arrest caused by cordon and search operations by Indian forces, recently.

The JKYSJL district president, Rohila Bano led the delegation. The JKYSJL pointed out that it in IIOJK the psyche of the people had always been on target of the Indian forces.

The party Chairman Ahmed Malik and General Secretary Sameena Bano in a statement said, the world political forums need to closely monitor the devastating and degrading psychological state of innocent Kashmiris, pay attention to their life long fight for a better and free life, where they could have peace and not be scared that some illegal occupational trooper would barge into their homes and scare them to death right in their own courtyard.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) General Secretary, Naseer-ul-Islam addressing a condolence meeting in South Kashmir said, amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute was imperative for lasting peace in the region.

He also visited the residence of Mechanical Engineering Student Mohammad Shafi Thoker who passed away couple of days ago due to lightning.

The deceased was a staunch supporter of Kashmir freedom movement and till death he dedicated his life for Islam.

The JKPL spokesman, Sayar Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar, advocating a tripartite dialogue for Kashmir resolution, said, the party will fully support any process which can help in finding a solution to the vexed problem.

He said, the struggle of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed by force and the Hurriyat leadership, which is representative of the aspirations of the people, will continue to fully support any process which can help in resolving the lingering dispute.

 


