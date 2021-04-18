Indian soldier commits suicide IN IIOJK

Jammu, April 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier has committed suicide in Ukhral area of Ramban district during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The soldier of Indian Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles identified as Hanomaan Chaudhry shot himself dead with his service rifle in the camp during night hours.

The incident came to light after colleagues heard gunshots from the area and went to the spot, where they found him in a pool of blood.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst Indian troops and police personnel to 500 in IIOJK since January 2007 till date.

Like this: Like Loading...