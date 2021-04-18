Modi regime grilled for showing double standands on Kumbh Mela

Picture of the day

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi regime grilled for showing double standands on Kumbh Mela

Kashmir Media Service

New Delhi, April 18 (KMS): The reality of Modi-led fascist Indian government has been further exposed by the holding of Hindu festival Kumbh Mela amid large scale infection of people by COVID-19 in the country.

Social media users in their video blogs and posts are strongly criticizing BJP’s central and Utter Pradesh governments for allowing one of the world’s largest Hindu gatherings at Haridwar on the Ganges Rivert in the UP.

A video blogger, Pragya Mishra while grilling the BJP governments’ double standards asked when Muslims belonging to Tableeghi Jamaat were ridiculed as ‘corona bomb’, why the participants of the Kumbh Mela are not called ‘nuclear bomb’.

She said that had it been the people from Tableeghi Jamaat, Indian judiciary would have become active by now and number of cases would have been registered against the Muslim participants, but since ‘these guys are not Muslims’ they are not being pursued.

Pragya Mishra asked Hindutva forces if they are feeling ashamed at their propaganda against Muslims, then they should be happy because the humanity would, at least, return then.

She criticized the rulers for welcoming the participants of the Kumbh Mela with lowered heads. She said 400 people got corona positive even before the first formal bath, and yet people are taking bath happily while the number of corona patients has reached to an extent in the UP that there are no wood burn bodies of the corona victims.


