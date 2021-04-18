Posters stress Kashmir solution as per UN resolutions

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in different parts of Srinagar stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir issue as per UN Resolutions.

The posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Justice & Peace initiative (JKJPI) near office of the United Nations Observer Group in Sonawar, Srinagar, also called for maintaining the demography and identity of Jammu & Kashmir.

“India must reverse its decision of August 05, 2019 and to uphold identity of Kashmiris till implementing of UN Resolutions,” the posters reiterated and said that India cannot prevent the Kashmiris from continuing their freedom struggle.

The posters said, if India is world largest democracy then it should prove it by listening to popular and true demands of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and restore Article 370 & 35 A.

Like this: Like Loading...