Brutal CASOs going on in Ramadan in IIOJK

Youth subjected to third degree torture in jails

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops are harassing Kashmiris, particularly women and children during cordon and search operations despite the holy month of Ramadan in the territory.

The troops subjected women to molestation, youth to brutal torture and children to harassment during the violent operations in Zeipora, Badigam and Alshipora, Sopore and several other areas of Shopian, Pulwam and Islamabad districts. A few days ago an elderly woman named Khadeeja was shocked to death during the military operation in Pulwama while another was booked under black law for raising voice against house raids and CASOs.

Hurriyat leader Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their separate statements expressed grave concern over the escalation in human rights violations by Indian occupational forces in the territory. Shabbir Ahmad Dar said, the troops are trampling every institution of civility and morality by targeting Kashmiris. Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami said that Narendra Modi’s fascist government is violating the Universal Charter of Human Rights to force the Kashmiris to give up their justice-based struggle for rights.

Meanwhile, posters continued appearing in different parts of the territory including Srinagar against Modi government’s efforts to promote Hindutva in IIOJK. The posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party said that right to self-determination provides the basis for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, in a statement in Srinagar ruled out improvement in the situation in IIOJK till revocation of the August 5 decisions by Modi government. He stated that the promises made by Modi govt at the time of unconstitutional abrogation of J&K’s special status have fallen flat. Senior Congress leaders, Mula Ram and Raman Bhalla addressing a function in Jammu said that Modi-led BJP government lacks strategy to tackle prevailing crisis in the occupied territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League in a statement paid glowing tributes to the prominent freedom leader, S Hameed Wani, on his 23rd death anniversary. Indian police had arrested S. Hamid on April 18, 1998 in Srinagar and killed him in custody.

A protest rally was held in Muzaffarabad against India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir and blatant rights violations by the troops in the territory. The rally was organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, the double standard of Modi-led fascist Indian government has been further exposed by the holding of Hindu festival Kumbh Mela amid large scale infection of people by COVID-19 in India. Social media users in their video blogs and posts said that last year the same Modi government described Tableeghi Jamaat congregation in Delhi as ‘corona bomb’ while it is turning a blind eye to the ‘corona nuclear bomb’ in the form of Kumbh Mela.

