Brutal CASOs going on in Ramadan in IIOJK

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Brutal CASOs going on in Ramadan in IIOJK

Youth subjected to third degree torture in jails

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops are harassing Kashmiris, particularly women and children during cordon and search operations despite the holy month of Ramadan in the territory.

The troops subjected women to molestation, youth to brutal torture and children to harassment during the violent operations in Zeipora, Badigam and Alshipora, Sopore and several other areas of Shopian, Pulwam and Islamabad districts. A few days ago an elderly woman named Khadeeja was shocked to death during the military operation in Pulwama while another was booked under black law for raising voice against house raids and CASOs.

Hurriyat leader Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their separate statements expressed grave concern over the escalation in human rights violations by Indian occupational forces in the territory. Shabbir Ahmad Dar said, the troops are trampling every institution of civility and morality by targeting Kashmiris. Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami said that Narendra Modi’s fascist government is violating the Universal Charter of Human Rights to force the Kashmiris to give up their justice-based struggle for rights.

Meanwhile, posters continued appearing in different parts of the territory including Srinagar against Modi government’s efforts to promote Hindutva in IIOJK. The posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party said that right to self-determination provides the basis for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, in a statement in Srinagar ruled out improvement in the situation in IIOJK till revocation of the August 5 decisions by Modi government. He stated that the promises made by Modi govt at the time of unconstitutional abrogation of J&K’s special status have fallen flat. Senior Congress leaders, Mula Ram and Raman Bhalla addressing a function in Jammu said that Modi-led BJP government lacks strategy to tackle prevailing crisis in the occupied territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League in a statement paid glowing tributes to the prominent freedom leader, S Hameed Wani, on his 23rd death anniversary. Indian police had arrested S. Hamid on April 18, 1998 in Srinagar and killed him in custody.

A protest rally was held in Muzaffarabad against India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir and blatant rights violations by the troops in the territory. The rally was organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, the double standard of Modi-led fascist Indian government has been further exposed by the holding of Hindu festival Kumbh Mela amid large scale infection of people by COVID-19 in India. Social media users in their video blogs and posts said that last year the same Modi government described Tableeghi Jamaat congregation in Delhi as ‘corona bomb’ while it is turning a blind eye to the ‘corona nuclear bomb’ in the form of Kumbh Mela.


