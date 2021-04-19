DFP seeks HR bodies’ role in release of Shabbir Shah, others

Picture of the day

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

DFP seeks HR bodies’ role in release of Shabbir Shah, others

Islamabad, April 19 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has sought the role of world human rights organizations in the release of party Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah languishing in Tihar Jail for over the past three years.

DFP acting Chairman Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement while terming the illegal imprisonment of Shabbir Ahmad Shah and others as a deep-rooted conspiracy to suppress voice of dissent in Kashmir said that the ailing APHC leader was being punished for his unprecedented and indomitable role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

Urging world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the fast deteriorating health condition of the party chairman and other Hurriyat leaders, Saghar said that Shabbir Ahmad Shah who has been suffering from multiple ailments is not receiving proper medical treatment in the highly congested jail, which has been declared as a hotbed of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the DFP in a statement condemned in strong terms the arrest and torture of Kashmir youth saying it was shocking to see that innocent youth were being detained under notorious laws and subjected to third degree torture in jails and interrogation centers. Terming it as flagrant violations of the Geneva Convention and other world covenants the spokesman said that children in Kashmir have been worst victims of the Indian state terrorism.

“Children and youth have always been at the receiving end; they are being arrested, tortured, humiliated and harassed by the Indian forces deployed in length and breadth of the valley”, he said adding that the Indian army had a history of killing Kashmiri youth in fake-encounters.


