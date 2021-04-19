DFP seeks HR bodies’ role in release of Shabbir Shah, others

Islamabad, April 19 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has sought the role of world human rights organizations in the release of party Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah languishing in Tihar Jail for over the past three years.

DFP acting Chairman Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement while terming the illegal imprisonment of Shabbir Ahmad Shah and others as a deep-rooted conspiracy to suppress voice of dissent in Kashmir said that the ailing APHC leader was being punished for his unprecedented and indomitable role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

Urging world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the fast deteriorating health condition of the party chairman and other Hurriyat leaders, Saghar said that Shabbir Ahmad Shah who has been suffering from multiple ailments is not receiving proper medical treatment in the highly congested jail, which has been declared as a hotbed of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the DFP in a statement condemned in strong terms the arrest and torture of Kashmir youth saying it was shocking to see that innocent youth were being detained under notorious laws and subjected to third degree torture in jails and interrogation centers. Terming it as flagrant violations of the Geneva Convention and other world covenants the spokesman said that children in Kashmir have been worst victims of the Indian state terrorism.

“Children and youth have always been at the receiving end; they are being arrested, tortured, humiliated and harassed by the Indian forces deployed in length and breadth of the valley”, he said adding that the Indian army had a history of killing Kashmiri youth in fake-encounters.

