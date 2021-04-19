IIOJK admin flayed for asking people to pray inside homes

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK) has criticised the administration for allowing a gathering of 100 people while shutting down schools and colleges and asking people to pray inside homes.

The IFJHRJK Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar lashed out at the Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, who in a presser asked people to restrict themselves at homes while allowing gatherings of 100 people in public places and gardens.

He said, the Mayor should focus on his domain of maintaining cleanliness in the city rather than lecturing people about the SOPs of Covid as this is the job of the administration and the health experts.

Ahsan Untoo said, this makes no sense that the administration has shut down schools, colleges and universities and while allowing gatherings of 100 people. “This is absurd and will not help in coping with the dangerous spike in coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

He said that the surge in coronavirus cases is being driven to a significant degree by casual occasions.

He said that the travellers were not tested at the airport and were allowed to Srinagar. He said there have many other cases where Kashmiri businessmen came in contact with the Indian travellers and later tested positive for the virus.

“The administration should focus on stopping the travellers into Kashmir with a mandatory covid test,” he maintained.

